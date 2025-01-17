Lee Min Ho and Gong Hye-Jin's space romance When the Stars Gossip, which premiered on January 4, has now reached episode 5. Despite facing some challenges in recent weeks, with the series experiencing a dip in TRPs, it will be intriguing to see if tvN's drama can win over the hearts of viewers, as many K-dramas often do. Episode 5 is set to release on January 18, followed by episode 6 on January 19 on Netflix. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4 Ratings DROP! Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin’s Space Romance Underperforms; Here Are 3 Reasons for It.

When The Stars Gossip BTS Moment

리얼함 자랑하는 별물 표 무중력 세상!💫 별물즈 무중력 촬영 비하인드 스틸 공개⭐ [토일] 밤 9:20 | tvN#별들에게물어봐 #Whenthestarsgossip pic.twitter.com/8sEXjaiFG5 — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)