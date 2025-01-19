Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho's When the Stars Gossip episode 5 was released on January 18, and the highly anticipated episode 6 is set to drop on January 19. This space romance drama will be streamed on Netflix. Fans of the show can tune in to watch the latest episodes, diving deeper into the intense journey of the characters. Stay tuned for more twists and turns as the series unfolds in its unique blend of romance and space adventure. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 5 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin’s Space Romance Online.

When The Stars Gossip Episode 6

강수의 비밀 임무가 발각된 G.O-10 꽁꽁 얼어붙은 분위기의 우주선 안!😨 바람 잘 날 없는 우주인들의 삶이 궁금하다면 오늘 밤 6화도 본방사수!💙 [토일] 밤 9:20 | tvN#별들에게물어봐 #Whenthestarsgossip pic.twitter.com/i3MCz9FVtv — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) January 19, 2025

