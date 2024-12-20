G-Dragon and Han So Hee have both denied recent dating rumours. On December 19, an individual posted online speculating that the two might be in a relationship, based on photos they shared on their respective social media accounts, which appeared to be taken at the same location. In response to the claims, both agencies quickly issued statements to refute the rumours. G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, confirmed on December 20, “The dating rumours between the two are completely untrue.” Han So Hee’s agency also dismissed the speculation, stating, “[Their claim] is not true.” The swift denials from both sides put an end to the unfounded gossip, clearing up any confusion surrounding the situation. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Set To Perform at Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong? Here’s What We Know.

G-Dragon and Han So Hee NOT Dating

