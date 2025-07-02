South Korean actress Lee Seo Yi (also known by her birth name Song Soo Yeon) has died at the age of 43. Best known for her role in the SBS drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal, the sad news of her passing was shared on her official Instagram handle on July 1 by a person claiming to be her manager. According to the statement, Lee Seo Yi passed away on June 20. However, the reason behind her demise was not disclosed. The tribute shared by the actress' manager read, "I brilliant, beautiful, pretty and nice sister became a star in the sky on June 20. Everyone will be shocked and heartbroken by the news, but please pray that my sister can reach a good place. I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father." David Hekili Kenui Bell, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor, Dies at 57 Just Weeks After Live-Action Film’s Release.

