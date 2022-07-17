HyunA has released more teaser photos for her upcoming album Nabillera. In some she can be seen enjoying a chocolate and in others she can be seen displaying another beautiful bold eye look. But we can all agree no matter what she does, she looks stunning.

View Images Here:

Breathtaking

Ravishing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)