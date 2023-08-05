Kim Hyun-ah aka HyunA has shared a few pics and a video on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting pistol tattoo alongside Ennik Somi Douma aka Jeon Somi. The K-pop stars are seen showing off their matching tattoos in these hot new pics. Another pic also shows the two with microphones attached, leaving the fans wondering if they are collaborating for some project. HyunA and Dawn Break Up; Nabillera Singer Announces News on Instagram (View Post).

HyunA And Jeon Somi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)