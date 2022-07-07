The first poster of the upcoming Korean show titled In The Soop: Friendcation featuring the Wooga Squad is out! BTS member V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy star on the poster. Along with it, the makers also dropped the Indian release date of the show. As Friendcation will stream on Disney+ Hotstar at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST) from July 22. In the Soop: Friendcation Poster Features BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon & Others From WOOGA Squad in Group Picture (Check Post).

