Min Yoongi, aka Suga, will be the seventh and final member of the K-pop supergroup BTS to be discharged from the South Korean military after completing his mandatory service. But when exactly is the "Daechwita" singer returning? Suga, who enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023, will be discharged on June 21, 2025. BIGHIT MUSIC has now released an official statement confirming the grand event. The label also expressed concerns over public safety and requested fans to avoid visiting the location of his discharge in Seoul. They wrote, "No special events are planned on the day of Suga's discharge. Overcrowding can pose safety risks and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. We are grateful for your unwavering love and support for Suga." BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook Get Camera Shy After Military Discharge; ‘Be Mine’ Singer Recalls Hilarious Snoring Incident Featuring ‘Golden Maknae’ on Weverse Live (Watch Videos).

BIGHIT MUSIC Issues Statement Ahead of Suga’s Military Discharge

[NEWS] #SUGA Members Discharge Hello.⁰This is BIGHIT MUSIC.⁰⁰We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA's upcoming Social Work discharge. ⁰⁰SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged.⁰⁰No special events are planned on… pic.twitter.com/idOxKI8roX — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) June 18, 2025

