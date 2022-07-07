'In the Soop: Friendcation' poster was released on Twitter on July 6, Wednesday. It features the WOOGA squad which includes BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Silk, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. In the poster, the boys could be spotted in casual sweat suits and looked cozy while posing for the group picture. This will be spin-off of 'In the Soop' which depicts the travel story of these best friends of the Korean entertainment industry. The show will be aired in July 2022. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung & Choi Woo-Shik Chill Out Together! See How the Duo Enjoy Their Day Out Ahead of the Wooga Squad’s ‘In the Soop’ Spin-Off! (Check Out Pics)

Check Out 'In the Soop: Friendcation' Poster Below:

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1 ✔️Premieres July 22 ➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST) ➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔 ✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

