BigHit and BTS may have dropped a hint that Jungkook may appear on Suga's drinking show, Suchwita in the only way they know how. With a hilarious mashup of Jungkook's live, Suchwita and Suga's song "Daechwita". The caption also said "Until the day he drinks with Suga hyung on Suchwita (Wait) (Wait) 🔥🍺 #Jungkook #Suga,” indicating that a day may come where ARMYs can see Jungkook on the show!" Though nothing is confirmed, there's a chance this could really happen!

Jungkook Takes Over Suchwita Opening

