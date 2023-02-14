BTS’ Suga is heading abroad on his first-ever solo tour! Suga has announced details of his debut US and Asia tour, which will start soon under the name Agust D. Suga’s tour will kick off in the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27; Newark on April 27; Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6; Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14; and Oakland on May 16 and 17. BTS’ Suga To Fulfil Military Duties As Social Worker and Not As Active Duty Soldier.

Check The Tweet Which Was Posted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)