ITZY's Yeji and Ryujin recently covered singer Bebe Rexha's song "Break My Heart Myself", with a captivating and energetic dance performance. The singer posted multiple tweets that fans think may be hinting at a collab between the two. ITZY also replied to her tweet saying they were excited as well. Fans got even more suspicious when they noticed that Bebe Rexha's producer follows the K-pop girl group, ITZY on Instagram. K-Pop Songs for New Year 2021 Playlist: BTS’ ‘Dynamite,’ BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That,’ GOT7 ‘Not by the Moon,’ & More, 7 Korean Pop Songs to Set You in HNY Celebrations’ Mood!

View tweets here:

Let’s get @ITZYofficial on the remix of break my heart myself!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 14, 2022

Have some EXCITING news about break my heart myself!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 15, 2022

Watch Yeji and Ryujin's cover of "Break My Heart Myself" here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)