The year 2020 has witnessed a lot more than anyone would have EVER imagined. Even not in our worst nightmares! But the year has also taught us a lot—perseverance and hope stood out. We are at the end of the year. Even though there is still a month left, we cannot wait enough to bid farewell to 2020. And what better way to ring in the New Year, than tuning in to some awesome music! This is why, in this article, we bring you the best Korean Pop, aka K-Pop playlist for New Year 2021. After all, it is our favourite K-Pop artists and their amazing song releases that made 2020, a little less stressful. BTS’s ‘Dynamite,’ BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That,’ GOT7 ‘Not By The Moon,’ and more, check out seven Korean pop songs to pump your New Year celebrations.

Over the years, we have witnessed the transforming world of Korean music with some top pop bands reaching new heights. Famous songs have earned remarkable achievements, and BTS just bagged Grammys nomination—becoming the first K-Pop act to receive a Grammy nomination. Again, BLACKPINK achieved greater success this year, with its first studio album. While the music industry exponentially flourished, the year has gifted us enriching K-Pop music to bid it a happy goodbye. Whether you are an ARMY or Blink or iGOT7, the songs by the popular bands will make you fall for the K-Pop genre even more.

BTS: Dynamite

BLACKPINK: How You Like That

GOT7: NOT BY THE MOON

Apink: Dumhdurum

NCT 127: Kick It

BTS: ON

ITZY: WANNABE

So, are you ready to bid farewell to 2020? We know we are and many of you too, desperately waiting for the year to go, with some hopes for the coming year. Ring in New Year 2021, with the beautiful K-Pop songs and make the celebration special. Count your blessings, be thankful for being able to survive the pandemic and let hope for more strength for the coming year and challenges and happiness it would bring along.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).