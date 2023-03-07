Korean actor Ji Chang Wook and his current label company Glorious Entertainment decided to part away. Glorious Entertainment commented and confirmed, “The exclusive contract with Ji Chang Wook has expired, and it will not be renewed. (Ji Chang Wook’s) future affiliation is yet to be decided.” Ji Chang Wook’s upcoming drama The Worst of Evil is set to be released in the second half of 2023. If You Wish Upon Me: Ji Chang-wook Is Alone as a Young Man in the New Posters From the K-Drama!.

Check The Post Here:

