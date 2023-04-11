Jung Chae Yull passed away on April 11. The South Korean actress was known for her roles in the films Deep and Zombie Detective. The actress’ agency Management S issued statement in which it mentioned, “Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” reports Soompi. Rei Health Update: IVE’s Member To Take Break From Activities After She Felt ‘Abnormal Symptoms’; Starship Entertainment Issues Statement.

Jung Chae Yull Passes Away

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)