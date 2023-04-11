IVE member Rei would be taking break from all her upcoming activities owing to health reasons. Agency Starship Entertainment has issued statement in which it mentioned, “Rei recently felt abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, so she visited a hospital and received consultation and a checkup. She received the medical opinion that treatment and stability are needed. Based on the opinion from the expert medical institution and ample discussion with Rei, we decided to temporarily halt scheduled activities for the recovery of her health,” reports Soompi. Lee Seung Gi’s Wife Lee Da In Is Not Pregnant, Newly Married Couple’s Agencies Respond to the Rumours.

Rei Health Condition

