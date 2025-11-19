Google has introduced Gemini 3, which it describes as its “most intelligent model” that combines all of Gemini’s capabilities. The company has begun rolling out Gemini 3 Pro in preview, making it available across several Google products. Users can access Gemini 3 Pro in the Gemini app and in AI Mode in Search, while developers can build with it in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. CEO Sundar Pichai said, "It’s the best model in the world for multimodal understanding, and our most powerful agentic + vibe coding model yet. Gemini 3 can bring any idea to life, quickly grasping context and intent so you can get what you need with less prompting." In a blog post, Google said, "Gemini 3 Pro can bring any idea to life with its state-of-the-art reasoning and multimodal capabilities. It significantly outperforms 2.5 Pro on every major AI benchmark." Google is also introducing Gemini 3 Deep Think, which is an enhanced reasoning mode to improve performance even further. The feature will first be shared with safety testers before reaching to Google AI Ultra subscribers. Grok 4.1 Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Its Latest AI Model With Conversational, Emotional Understanding and Real-World Helpfulness; Integrated With Grokipedia.

Google Introduces Gemini 3

Gemini 3 is here — our most intelligent model that helps you bring any idea to life. Today we’re releasing Gemini 3 Pro in preview and making it available across a suite of Google products for consumers, developers and businesses. pic.twitter.com/sk2SaFuKSH — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) November 18, 2025

CEO Sundar Pichai Says Gemini 3 Is ‘Best Model in the World for Multimodal Understanding’

Introducing Gemini 3 ✨ It’s the best model in the world for multimodal understanding, and our most powerful agentic + vibe coding model yet. Gemini 3 can bring any idea to life, quickly grasping context and intent so you can get what you need with less prompting. Find Gemini… pic.twitter.com/JI7xKkAZXZ — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 18, 2025

