Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun will star in a new fantasy romance drama titled Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol, for which the literal translation is The Season of Kkokdu. The story is about a grim reaper named Kkokdu who comes to earth to punish humans every 99 years. Kkokdu meets Han Gye Jeol who is a doctor with mysterious abilities. 8 More "Enemies To Lovers" K-Dramas Guaranteed to Give You Butterflies.

