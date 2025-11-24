Legendary reggae singer and actor Jimmy Cliff has died at the age of 81. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family through a statement on Instagram. Jimmy Cliff's wife, Latifa Chambers took to her Instagram account and shared, "It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow aetistes and coworkers who have shared his journey with him." Jimmy Cliff was best known for his songs "Many Rivers to Cross" and " The Harder They Come", the title song for the 1972 movie of the same name. Humane Sagar Dies: Odia Singer Passes Away at 36 Following Multiple Organ Failure.

Reggae Pioneer and Actor Jimmy Cliff No More

