Few days ago, it was reported that Heart Signal contestant Seo Ju Won is in divorce court for allegedly cheating on his wife. Now, netizens have exposed the identity of Seo's alleged mistress and canceled his restaurant by reviewing it badly. Check out the full story below. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Kim Se Jun Drops First Set of Cute Couple Photos With Lee So E (View Pics).

Seo Ju Won's Exposed?

Netizens Reportedly Find And Expose Seo Ju Won’s Alleged Mistress And “Cancel” His Michelin Star Restauranthttps://t.co/v2PO3fl43p — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)