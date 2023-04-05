Tristan Clausen shared a TikTok video of himself getting his hair dyed and it went viral due to Changbin's lookalike who could be seen in the left corner just for a split second. Some fans who were so convinced it was him even tagged the Stray Kids' official account. Tristan went to a beauty salon that specialises in Asian hair and is visited by famous Korean celebs, so honestly seeing Changbin there wouldn't be that much of a surprise. Stray Kids' Changbin Picks Between Dating A Noona Or Someone Younger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan “TritanTTV” Clausen (@tristan_clausen)

Hairdresser Goes Viral Due To His Unbelievable Resemblance To Stray Kids' Changbinhttps://t.co/PjvIKhtoTA — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 4, 2023

