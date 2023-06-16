Park Bo-gum, born on June 16, 1993, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor who has captured the hearts of audiences with his exceptional talent celebrates his birthday today. Park Bo-gum's remarkable performances have earned him immense love and admiration from fans, who are showering him with abundant love and warm wishes on this special day. He has portrayed a wide range of captivating characters in both film and television. Notable among his roles are a chilling psychopathic lawyer in Hello Monster (2015), a brilliant Go player in Reply 1988 (2015–2016), a charming Joseon Crown Prince in Love in the Moonlight (2016), an adventurous soul who finds love with an older woman in Encounter (2018), and a resilient model-turned-actor overcoming numerous obstacles in Record of Youth (2020). Happy birthday, Park Bo-gum! Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy! Vincenzo Star Shares Good News via Fan Cafe.

