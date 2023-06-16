Park Bo-gum, born on June 16, 1993, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor who has captured the hearts of audiences with his exceptional talent celebrates his birthday today. Park Bo-gum's remarkable performances have earned him immense love and admiration from fans, who are showering him with abundant love and warm wishes on this special day. He has portrayed a wide range of captivating characters in both film and television. Notable among his roles are a chilling psychopathic lawyer in Hello Monster (2015), a brilliant Go player in Reply 1988 (2015–2016), a charming Joseon Crown Prince in Love in the Moonlight (2016), an adventurous soul who finds love with an older woman in Encounter (2018), and a resilient model-turned-actor overcoming numerous obstacles in Record of Youth (2020). Happy birthday, Park Bo-gum! Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy! Vincenzo Star Shares Good News via Fan Cafe.
Check Out The Wishes Here:
Happy Bo Gum Day 🎂🎈🎁
2023.06.16 ( 6:16 KST)
@BOGUMMY 💙
Happy Birthday !!
All the very best in your birthday .🌹
Always love and support you. 🫶🏻
Park Bo-gum 🌹#ParkBoGum #박보검#พัคโบกอม#HAPPYBOGUMDAY pic.twitter.com/pbVaGS5WtE
— Katty (@Katty_9002) June 15, 2023
Happy birthday to this amazing actor, singer, Park Bo-gum ♡♡#happyBirthdayparkbogum #happybirthdaybogum #happybogumday #HAPPIESTBOGUMDAY잊지말길 #parkbogum #bogum pic.twitter.com/btTVOcPpHg
— 엘시 🐋🐙𖣘 (@EllsyLou) June 15, 2023
Happy Birthday to my humble self pic.twitter.com/Bt676lCdXa
— Park Bo-gum (@P_BOGUMMMY) June 15, 2023
