(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
2023 MAMA Awards: BTS, Yoshiki, Kep1er, TVXQ and More Win Awards on Day 1 of the Event – Check Out Full List of Winners Inside!
Jeon Somi hosted day one of the 2023 MAMA Awards, and day two will be hosted by Park Bo Gum. Congratulations to all the winners!
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 28, 2023 11:15 PM IST