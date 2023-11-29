The glitz and glamour of the MAMA Awards 2023 have taken over the Tokyo Dome, marking it as one of the biggest award ceremonies for Asian artists. Day 1 saw the arrival of numerous K-pop stars gracing the red carpet for the two-day musical extravaganza. With anticipation high, powerhouse groups like TXT earned two nominations in the coveted Song of the Year category. The awards ceremony also saw well-deserved victories for artists and groups including Kep1er, BTS, ENHYPEN, and Yoshiki. Check out the full list of winners here! 2023 MAMA Awards: When and Where To Stream the Ceremony Live and Watch Online.

View Full List Inside: