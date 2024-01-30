Netflix has officially announced a much-anticipated K-drama starring IU and Park Bo Gum, set against the serene backdrop of Jeju Island. Titled When Life Gives You Tangerines (working title), IU takes on the role of Ae Sun, an extraordinary rebel from Jeju, with Park Bo Gum portraying Gwan Sik, an unyielding iron. Previously known as You Have Done Well, the plot of this upcoming KL-drama delves into the life journeys of Ae Soon and Gwan Shik, both born on Jeju Island in the 1950s. IU's character is a spirited firecracker with poetic dreams, while Park Bo Gum's Gwan Shik silently expresses unwavering love, creating a devoted partner. 'Love Wins All' MV Out! IU and BTS' V Tell a Heartbreaking Post-Apocalyptic Love Story in This Romantic Single (Watch Video).

Netflix Announces New K-Drmama With IU And Park Bo Gum

