Park Bo Gum needs no introduction to the Korean entertainment industry. The Reply 1988 star, a global ambassador for Celine, recently shared a stylish post on Instagram. Sporting a 'cool dude' casual look, he was flaunting black Celine headphones that grabbed everyone's attention. Wearing a cap, checked shirt, and jeans, he smiled as he enjoyed his 'me time,' taking pictures and selfies. Sharing the photos with fans, he captioned the post, “Attention.” Check out Park Bo Gum’s post below. Park Bo Gum Finally Makes His Instagram Account Public; Here're 5 Things We Would Like Him To Post.

Park Bo Gum's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARK BO GUM (@bogummy)

