BTS' Jungkook is in Qatar for his performance at the Al Bayt Stadium for the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The K-pop singer has recently dropped an adorable video, reportedly from his Qatar hotel room, showcasing his dancing skills on his Instagram story. On the 13th and 14th of November, BTS, through their TikTok and YouTube handles, released the choreography practice and challenge videos for the PROOF album hit "Run BTS." Kookie just nailed the "Run BTS Challenge" like a pro, and his cute version has been making rounds on the web. The BTS member was captured wearing comfortable black baggy pants and a white shirt. BTS' Jungkook Leaves for Qatar To Perform at FIFA World Cup 2022; ARMY Floods Social Media With 'Have a Safe Flight Jungkook' Wishes.

Watch The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)