BTS’ Jungkook is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which is scheduled for November 20. BTS ARMY cannot contain its excitement as he flies to Qatar and joins the roster of entertainers at the World Cup. Social media was flooded with “Have a safe flight Jungkook” trending on Twitter as Jungkook was on his way to catch the flight. Check out all the love for Jungkook on the internet here as Netizens wish him all the best. BTS Jungook's Legendary Tweet! Golden Maknae Singing 'Never Not' in Viral Video Has Become 'Twitter’s Greatest Hits in 16 Years'.

Check Out the Reactions Here

Have a Safe Flight, Jungkook!

The Humble Jungkook!

When the first thing he does is to take a deep bow to fans and media that were waiting for him .. our well mannered jungkook who never changed. No wonder he is well loved. HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xp9egwmlDc — JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) November 15, 2022

Some More Excitement...

All the Love to Jungkook!

Have a safe flight and good luck, Jungkook! ✈️⚽️ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xTuVpJ3Ex8 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)