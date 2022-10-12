The Uncanny Counter is a Korean series about demon hunters who pose as noodle shop workers, to catch evil spirits that are hoping to find eternal life. The first season aired from November 28, 2020 to January 24, 2021. The Uncanny Counter has been renewed for a second season and Kang Ki Young will be seen in it as well. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Gets Renewed for Season 2!

View Tweet Here:

More awesomeness to the cast list!https://t.co/kkXMN5e2K8 reports that #KangKiYoung is joining the upcoming #TheUncannyCounter2. The 2nd season to start filming after finishing its castinghttps://t.co/CJHrqOTwV0 #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/Oh0hYXTHMX — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) October 12, 2022

