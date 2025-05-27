South Korean actor Choi Jung Woo, best known for his roles in The Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunter and Doctor Stranger, has died at the age of 68. The actor's agency, Bless ENT, confirmed the news by issuing a statement. "Actor Choi Jung Woo has left this world. The specific cause of death has not been revealed yet," read the statement. He was reportedly battling depression and panic disorder. Choi Jung Woo began his career in theatre and then took on the role of supporting actor in movies and TV shows. His works also include The Secret Life of My Secretary, Soul Mechanic and Sisyphus: The Myth, among others. The funeral of the actor will be held at 10 AM (IST) on May 29 at Suwon Yeonhwa Cemetery. Mukul Dev Dies: 'Son of Sardaar' Actor Passes Away at 54.

South Korean Actor Choi Jung Woo No More

Actor #ChoiJungwoo has sadly passed away today (27 May) with no exact detail of cause of death, but he had reportedly been battling panic disorder and depression. His recent works inc. #ProjectSilence #TheTaleOfLadyOk #WhoIsShe May he rest in peace#KoreanUpdates RZ… pic.twitter.com/U2OWSglDcl — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)