Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah and Actor On Joo Wan To Get Married in November 2025; Latter’s Agency Confirms News About the Couple’s New Chapter

Girl's Day member and actress Bang Minah and actor On Joo Wan have announced their marriage on social media. The actors, who first met while filming the 2016 drama Dear Fairy Lady Kong Shim, dated for a few years before announcing the big decision. On July 4, agencies of both the idols released statements and confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in November 2025. According to a report in Soompi, On Joo Wan's agency, Haewadal Entertainment, said, "After a serious relationship, our actor On Ju Wan and actress Bang Minah have decided to spend the rest of their lives together starting this November. We ask that you give your warm blessings and support for their future as they begin the second chapter of their lives as a married couple." ‘Single-Minded Dandelion’ Stars Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo To Tie the Knot in October 2025 After 10 Years of Dating.

Bang Minah and on Ju Wan To Get Married in November 2025

