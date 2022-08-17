It was recently announced that Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been renewed for season 2. President Lee Sang Baek of ASTORY, which is the production company behind the ENA drama series released a statement saying that it would be difficult to move around the schedules of the cast members, but they plan to proceed without any changes to the cast or crew. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star Park Eun Bin’s Agency Warns Fans Against Buying Fake Tickets for Her First Fan Meeting.

