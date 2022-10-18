Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min will star together in the a new k-drama titled The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family. The drama will premiere next month on November 18 at 10:30 PM KST and is a psychological mystery set in 1980s Korea. The new posters for The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family are now out. Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been and Lee Sung Min’s Broadcast Schedule and Cast for New Drama Confirmed.

View Images Here:

#SongJoongKi & Lee Sung Min star in intense new poster for JTBC's 'The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family' 👨‍👦#TheYoungestSonoftheChaebolFamilyhttps://t.co/QfAj0bxm5j — allkpop (@allkpop) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)