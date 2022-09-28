Reborn Rich is a fantasy drama that stars Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been. It takes place in the 80s and tells the story of a chaebol family's secretary who gets reborn as the family's youngest son. According to the production team each of the characters have their own green and narrative. The drama will air sometime in the second half of 2022. BIBI and Song Joong Ki To Team Up for Upcoming Noir Film.

