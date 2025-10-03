A cinema in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, has halted screenings of Indian films, including "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1," after miscreants set the theatre on fire. CCTV footage shows suspects pouring petrol on the theatre doors and igniting them, though no one was injured. Film.Ca Cinemas confirmed the fire and a related shooting occurred overnight while the theatre was closed. York Cinemas also announced it would stop showing Indian movies until further notice, prioritising safety for staff and patrons. Police in Halton are investigating the incidents, which appear to be targeted and linked to disputes within the South Asian film industry. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Listed as Terrorist Entity in Canada Under Criminal Code.

Miscreants Set Oakville Theatre on Fire in Canada

A cinema hall in Canada's Oakville was set to fire by miscreants. CCTV videos showed them pouring petrol on the theatre's door and setting it on fire. pic.twitter.com/9vrJyN9Xze — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 3, 2025

York Cinemas Stops Indian Movie Screenings Following Arson Attempt

