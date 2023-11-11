Yu Yu Hakusho was initially released as a manga series in 1990, recounting the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenager killed by a car while attempting to save a child's life. However, that's not the end of his tale. Urameshi returns to the human world as a Spirit Detective, assigned to solve paranormal mysteries on Earth. The new Netflix teaser offers a glimpse into this origin story, opening with Urameshi observing his own lifeless body as paramedics attempt in vain to save him. It then swiftly transitions to his return to Earth, providing glimpses of some intense supernatural battles. Takumi Kitamura will portray Urameshi, accompanied by Jun Shison as the fox demon Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, the Master of the Evil Eye, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kurabawa. Netflix’s Live-Action of Manga Series YuYu Hakusho Casts Takumi Kitamura From Tokyo Revengers As Main Lead.

Check Out Yu Yu Hakusho's Teaser Here:

