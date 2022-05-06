Indian-American rapper-singer, Raja Kumari released her new single “Made in India” on May 6 and internet is stunned. The track is basically a tribute to Indian culture and heritage. However, it is Madhuri Dixit's glam avatar which happens to be the highlight of the melody. This one is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s 1995 chartbuster of the same name. Madhuri Dixit Nene Teams Up With Raja Kumari for Upcoming Indian Heritage Tribute Anthem ‘Made in India’.

Watch Video:

