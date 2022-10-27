Singer Alisha Chinai in a unique way celebrated Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of Britain. The singer took to her Instagram to share a video to wish the new Prime Minister of Britain, where he and his wife, Akshata Murthy, are shown as Ram and Sita. She captioned the post "Whatta Historic Moment.” The clip had song Chamkega India playing in the background. Rishi Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister: Amul Congratulates Britain’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister With Creative Topical

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Chinai (@alishachinaiofficial)

