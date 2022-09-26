On the occasion of Navratri's first day, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a fresh new poster of her first Marathi film. In the picture, we get to see the actress in a black outfit happily dancing with her man (played by Abhinay Berde) against Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link as the backdrop. She also wished fans a very happy Navratri. Tejasswi Prakash Announces Her Marathi Film Mann Kasturi Re Opposite Abhinay Berde (View Poster).

Mann Kasturi Re Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)