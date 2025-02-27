Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 saw the much-anticipated face-off between Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi (Dananeer Mobeen) and Talha Ahmed (Ahad Raza Mir) after their major heartbreaking separation in episode 19. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see the confrontation between the two, and they were not disappointed. A heart-broken Roshi showed much resilience facing the man who not only rejected her love but did so cruelly in his office. Keeping her head high, Roshi shuts up Talha after he condescendingly tells her to collect the experience letter from HR. She further declares to never cross his path again and leaves the office. Talha, who appears to be as miserable as ever, is later seen proposing marriage to Sabeeka, his ex-fiancé. He informs his decision to his father, Abid Ahmed and also his nephew, Mohid, who is dejected upon hearing the news. Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 also sees Roshi learn about Talha’s decision to marry Sabeeka from a tearful Mohid. This part of the episode where heartbroken Roshi consoles and cheers up Mohid, keeping her pain aside, received a lot of praise from fans. The Pakistani drama lovers showered heaps of praises on Dananeer Mobeen for her acting chops, especially in the emotional scenes. You can enjoy Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 full episode as well as see how the netizens reacted to Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir’s hit show.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21 Full Video

Here's How Fans Are Reacting to 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21

this experience letter wala experience will be a forever thing for sir talha😭#meemsemohabbatpic.twitter.com/i1OjHJvRmY — . (@ForeverHeymaybe) February 26, 2025

The Way Talha Was Yearning to See Roshi

Man has not smiled for a sec after she left, looks exhausted, hurt & with that dull face want everyone to believe he doesn't like her... sure.#meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/2lGBqJI7uw — mish (@yehdilmeraa) February 26, 2025

Dananeer as Roshi Is The Best Thing in Pakistani Dramas

Favourite bit from the episode. Mohid & Roshi ❤️.The kid actor playing Mohid & Dananeer both👌👌#MeemSeMohabbat pic.twitter.com/3hTH8mEk6J — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) February 26, 2025

Damn Dananeer you made me cry so hard😭 This felt so real.. such a fine performance. You have a bright future ahead girl <3#meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/QZsm56Z8tr — mish (@yehdilmeraa) February 26, 2025

Just finished the episode and I am afraid that Dananeer is eating up every actor when it comes to the crying scenes cuz I immediately get teary eyed when I see her #meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/giafypBCN5 — Hh (@Kilzolems) February 26, 2025

Ahad Raza Mir's Portrayal of Talha Ahmed, a Complex Character Is Winning Audiences

Ahad is really a good actor. The way he emotes Talha's pain just through his eyes and body language is amazing.#MeemSeMohabbat pic.twitter.com/Eksszp0tEK — Riaa Upadhayay (@riaaupadhaya) February 26, 2025

#AhadRazaMir's Talha, breaking down only through his eyes while pushing the swing for his kid (Mohid), whom he had just hurt & #DananeerMobeen pacifying that very kid with a bed time story with an animated voice pushing down her pain & anguish. Ace performances. #meemsemohabbat — DaretoDrama (@DaretoDrama) February 26, 2025

Roshi's Emotional Breakdown Remembering The Past

Meem se mohabbat is so superior in placing the ost at the right place #MeemSeMohabbat pic.twitter.com/C37cDOXqOE — ☁️ (@MekhaSays) February 26, 2025

Fans Busy Trying to Understand Talha's POV

This is what letting her go for her own sake looks like. He took no pleasure in pushing her away and it probably hurt him much more than it hurt her. He gave her something to be angry at. He only has himself to drown in self-contempt. #meemsemohabbat #AhadRazaMir pic.twitter.com/kS0yJEPlrx — Fatema tuj Johora (@Fatemat26388328) February 27, 2025

However, Fans Seemed Unhappy With Runtime and Focus on Subplots Over Main Leads

They are wasting too much time on side characters & running time is less too. Aise kaise chalega..#meemsemohabbat — mish (@yehdilmeraa) February 26, 2025

Jis tarha side character and irrelevant to main tracks characters p show qurban ho Raha hai shadi 2nd last epi m hi milegi😂 #meemsemohabbat — Kausar (@kausar340) February 26, 2025

What is the point of rohail and his family drama in this show...there's not relavance episodes Kam hai aur ye sideys ko dikhate hai🤬#meemsemohabbat — naina 🌙💗 (@naina25264764) February 26, 2025

