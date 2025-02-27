Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 saw the much-anticipated face-off between Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi (Dananeer Mobeen) and Talha Ahmed (Ahad Raza Mir) after their major heartbreaking separation in episode 19. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see the confrontation between the two, and they were not disappointed. A heart-broken Roshi showed much resilience facing the man who not only rejected her love but did so cruelly in his office. Keeping her head high, Roshi shuts up Talha after he condescendingly tells her to collect the experience letter from HR. She further declares to never cross his path again and leaves the office. Talha, who appears to be as miserable as ever, is later seen proposing marriage to Sabeeka, his ex-fiancé. He informs his decision to his father, Abid Ahmed and also his nephew, Mohid, who is dejected upon hearing the news. Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 also sees Roshi learn about Talha’s decision to marry Sabeeka from a tearful Mohid. This part of the episode where heartbroken Roshi consoles and cheers up Mohid, keeping her pain aside, received a lot of praise from fans. The Pakistani drama lovers showered heaps of praises on Dananeer Mobeen for her acting chops, especially in the emotional scenes. You can enjoy Meem Se Mohabbat episode 21 full episode as well as see how the netizens reacted to Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir’s hit show.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21 Full Video

Here's How Fans Are Reacting to 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21

The Way Talha Was Yearning to See Roshi

Dananeer as Roshi Is The Best Thing in Pakistani Dramas

Ahad Raza Mir's Portrayal of Talha Ahmed, a Complex Character Is Winning Audiences

Roshi's Emotional Breakdown Remembering The Past

Fans Busy Trying to Understand Talha's POV

However, Fans Seemed Unhappy With Runtime and Focus on Subplots Over Main Leads

