Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat starring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshi has its audience in a chokehold, and it truly reflects with high TRPs, millions of views and overall buzz around the show. Fans wait with bated breath for the forthcoming episodes, discuss the plot at length and then again some more. And in the middle of this beautiful chaos when a BTS pic drops by, the excitement level is through the roof! Ahead of Meem Se Mohabbat episode 22 telecast, a behind-the-scenes photo of TalRosh (a moniker given to the show’s lead couple by fans) from “their” wedding day has gone viral. Dananeer as Roshi makes for a beautiful bride while her “Sir Talha” looks dapper in a black suit jacket, white shirt and blue pants. There is a strong buzz in the fandom that Ahad Raza Mir’s character will be a guest at Roshi’s wedding and in the show’s big twist, they would end up getting married to each other! In the current storyline, Talha and Roshi have gone their separate ways and are to be married to Sabeeka and Shariq respectively. Getting back to this picture that has infused new life into Talha and Roshi’s shippers, it is indeed an adorable “MSM Family” moment. Fans are reacting to this photo with sweet remarks. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21 Full Video: Roshi Shuts Up Talha, Vows To Never Cross His Path Again! Fans Have Bitter-Sweet Reactions to Latest Episode of Hit Pakistani Drama.

Oh My God, Oh My God

Talha and Roshi's Marriage on The Cards?

TalRosh and 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Fans Really Needed It

Finally after 20 EPs, thousand heart breaks, out of our patience level WE GOT THIS AND FOR ME IT'S CENTER THING 😭😭😭🤍 [#meemsemohabbat - #MeemSeMohhabat - #TalRosh #AhadRazaMir- #DananeerMobeen] pic.twitter.com/YwYHtJJYbK — Kashaf ᡣ𐭩 (@vibingurlx) February 27, 2025

Three Precious Beans

#meemsemohabbat Jaanu cutto family that deserve to be always together pic.twitter.com/EFCvUVmYlZ — hakunahmatata (@buutter_chicken) February 27, 2025

Nazar Na Lage

Loving It

AHHHHHHHHHHH✨✨💖💖 this picture looks so natural and authentic as if we got one after #talrosh actually got happily married ever after😩upar se mohid in dono ke bich mein🤌#meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/LIFvRSTWoF — . (@ForeverHeymaybe) February 27, 2025

Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Chemistry is Chemistrying!

