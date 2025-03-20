Is this going to be the episode that Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) fans have been waiting for so patiently? Will Talha finally take the step and marry his ‘Miss Ayat’, or will Roshi do the unthinkable and kill Shariq? Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 28 promo is out, and it will leave you puzzled yet excited. The promo shows Ahad Raza Mir as Talha making his last (or is it) effort to convince Ayat, aka Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen), not to marry Shariq, but it falls on deaf ears. The teaser also shows a determined Roshi ‘foreshadowing’ Shariq’s death on a call with him. However, the exciting moment of this promo and most likely of this show is the incredible entry of Talha Ahmed at Roshi’s wedding. Ahad Raza Mir looks dapper as Talha as he makes eye contact with Roshi in his bridal avatar. The crackling chemistry between the two is one of the biggest reasons behind the Pakistani drama’s success. Fans should brace themselves to witness the drama that’s going to unfold at TalRosh’s wedding! 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 27 Written Update: Roshi Concocts a 'Death Plan' for Shariq, Talha Is Crestfallen by Roshi's Wedding Date Announcement.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 28 Promo Video:

