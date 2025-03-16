'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 27 and 28 Promo OUT: Roshi Invites Talha for Her Marriage With Shariq As Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin (Watch Video)

Brace yourselves for the biggest, the most-anticipated twist of the year in the world of Pakistani dramas as Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) is set to 'pleasantly' shock its audience. Hum TV's highest-rated drama, Meem Se Mohabbat is in its most exciting phase with the audience ready to witness Roshi (portrayed by Dananeer)'s marriage. Now, it is to be seen whether she will marry show's villain Shariq or the protagonist and the love of her life, Talha Ahmed (played by Ahad). Meem Se Mohabbat episode 27 and 28 promo was released and it is one hell of a roller-coaster ride. Roshi, who is blackmailed into marrying Shariq, seems to have devised a plan to get rid of him, while going on with pre-wedding festivities. On the other hand, Talha is still convincing Roshi to not marry Shariq, seemingly unaware of the real reason behind Roshi's decision. The extended promo also gave a glimpse of Roshi's wedding day where she is seen dressed as a bride. Talha, who is likely attending her wedding as one of the guests, is seen telling her, "aapko wahi haasil hona chahiye jo ap chahti hain" (you should get what you desire for). While the entire promo is too exciting for words, the highlight was that of Shariq getting kidnapped! Meem Se Mohabbat streams in India on Wednesday and Thursday on Hum TV YouTube channel at 9.30 pm IST.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 27 and 28 Promo Video:

