Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) episode 28 lived up to the hype and expectations. What started off as a romantic drama, the show has fully turned on its head to become a thriller ride. And the driving force is none other than the show's protagonist, Talha Ahmed, portrayed by Ahad Raza Mir. Fans are going gaga over Ahad in this latest episode, which saw him flaunt his swag and mysterious demeanour at Ayat, aka Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen)'s wedding to Shariq (played by Irfan Khan). The episode saw Shariq get kidnapped as Talha showed a confident indifference at Roshi's wedding. Fans are in love with mafia-coded Talha Ahmed, who seems to come straight out of the Wattpad world to save his girl from the bad guy. Here's what the netizens have to say about Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) episode 28.

HAAHAAHHA Ahad Raza Mir's Talha Turns Mafia For His Girl

Just Look at Him

No way he didn't do something 😭😭😭his face ,that knowing look PLZZ he indeed kidnapped shariq and in the end he was like"apki favourite roshi ki shadi h kch normal hskta h Kia?"LIKE MY BRO OK?? as if that girl ain't the love of your life💀🤌#meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/k9XJdjtgLU — ✧⁷ (@tyunkittypaws) March 20, 2025

The Beauty of This Scene

such a heartfelt scene; the way roshi kneels down before mohid, the way they leap into each other’s arms, their beaming smiles. my heart. #meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/32T9b1PpfO — lin ✧˚ (@elitemoarmy) March 20, 2025

ROFLing

Smooth Criminal

talha ahmed what have you done 😭😭😭 this fvcking smirk he's so chill #meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/r7cVRE8IBo — naina 🌙💗 (@naina25264764) March 20, 2025

So Mafia-Coded

Kal tak devdas banke ghoom raha tha & now look at him. He's not even acting to be sad or concerned 😭 I think he knew he will be the groom. He's just waiting for the drama to be over so he can marry his Aayat 🧍‍♀️#meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/ZEni7xnhEW — Vida Rocca (@VidaRocca333) March 20, 2025

From 'Meem Se Mature' to 'Meem Se Mafia'

You all better not doubt the mature Gangsta Talha Ahmad 😈 Man came prepared with everything in place … to marry his kam Umar ladki 😜 - kidnapped Shark - got Dada Jaan on his side - pretended to be unbothered 😎 #meemsemohabbat pic.twitter.com/ULER7WZhvQ — special master (@special_master_) March 20, 2025

Dayummm

Define Aura

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 28 Full Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)