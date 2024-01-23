Godzilla secures its first-ever Academy Award nomination in a historic moment spanning seven decades. The acclaimed Godzilla Minus One earns a prestigious nod in the Best Visual Effects category for the 2024 Oscars. The jubilant reaction of the film's team, captured during the live streaming of the nominations announcement, reflects the excitement and celebration of this unprecedented milestone. Witness their joyous leap in the video below, marking a remarkable achievement for the Godzilla franchise. Godzilla Minus One Review: Fans Can't Believe New Kaiju Film Is Made on a budget of $15 Million, Ask Hollywood to Take Notes!

Watch Godzilla Minus One Team's Reaction To Their Oscar Nomination

The ‘GODZILLA MINUS ONE’ team react to their #Oscar nomination. pic.twitter.com/eANEJMqQnJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 23, 2024

