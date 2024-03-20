Sidhu Moosewala’s 58-year-old mother, Charan Kaur, welcomed her newborn via Caesarean section at 6 am on March 18. Fans celebrated the arrival of Moosewala’s younger brother, sharing their joy on social media. Just days after his birth through IVF, the infant made a surprising appearance on the Times Square Board in New York City. In a heartwarming video circulating online, viewers caught glimpses of the newborn alongside images of Sidhu Moosewala as a child and his newly born sibling. This touching tribute to the late Punjabi singer has left fans deeply moved. Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur Admitted to Hospital, Likely to Give Birth Soon At Age of 58.

Sidhu Moosewala's Brother On NYC Times Square Board

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Amritsar (@thegreatamritsar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)