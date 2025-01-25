Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous single, “Lock”, has captured immense attention, amassing an impressive 11,997,929 views on YouTube since its release on January 23 via the late Punjabi icon’s official channel. The song’s success adds to Sidhu Moose Wala’s enduring legacy, showcasing his continued influence in the music world despite his untimely demise on May 29, 2022, when he was tragically shot by unidentified assailants. Following his passing, his first posthumous single, “SYL”, debuted on June 23, 2022, with subsequent releases like “Mera Na”, “Chorni”, “Watch Out”, “Drippy” and “410” keeping his legacy alive. With each new track, Sidhu Moose Wala continues to resonate deeply with fans worldwide. Late Sidhu Moose Wala Appears in 'Mera Na' Song via Deepfake, Track Garners 3 Million Views in Just Two Hours (Watch Video).

Watch Sidhu Moose Wala’s Music Video ‘Lock’ Below:

