The family of the late Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, is expecting a new addition soon. Charan Kaur, Sidhu’s mother, who is pregnant at the age of 58, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chandigarh. The family was left quite lonely after Sidhu’s death, as he was their only son. To fill this void, Charan Kaur has resorted to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique. However, family sources have described her hospital admission as a routine checkup. The anticipation of a new family member brings a ray of hope to the family after the tragic loss of Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Charan Kaur Pregnant, Late Punjabi Singer’s Parents Opted for IVF As Confirmed by His Uncle Chamkaur Singh.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Admitted to Hospital

Moosanwala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to hospital: Will give birth to a child at the age of 58; IVF technology Late singer Sidhu Moosewala with his mother. There can be laughter in the house of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala any time. Sidhu's pregnant… pic.twitter.com/9dDjZqpByr — Deshraj Sanawer (@Deshsanawer40) March 10, 2024

