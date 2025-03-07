Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala might have left us, but his legacy continues to live on in the hearts of his admirers through his iconic songs. Recently, Sahibpartap Singh Sidhu, the uncle of the "295" singer, took to Instagram to post an adorable video of the late singer's younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. In the video, the baby is seen on a tractor, held by his father, Balkaur Sidhu. The baby adorably smiles and looks at the family members around him while playing with the vehicle's steering wheel. The video instantly went viral with fans showering love on the baby. A fan wrote, "same to same", while another commented, "rab rakha". Sidhu Moosewala’s Baby Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Wins Hearts with His Striking Resemblance to the Late Punjabi Singer (See Pics).

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahibpartap Singh Sidhu (@sahibpartapsidhu)

Netizens React to Sidhu Moosewala’s Baby Brother Shubhdeep

Instagram Comments

‘Same to Same’

Instagram Comments

