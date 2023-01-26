Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, is no more. He died following a battle with cancer. He was 35. Randy was very popular on TikTok featuring his son. May his soul RIP. TikTok Star Taylor Aka Waffler69 Dies at 33 Due to Heart Attack.

Randy Gonzalez Passes Away:

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died following a battle with cancer. 🔗: https://t.co/WpVti8ucYX pic.twitter.com/jT3sJ7V53D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 25, 2023

