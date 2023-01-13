TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for sampling unusual foods and beverages on the social media, has died. He was 33. Reportedly, he passed away due to heart attack. His real name was Taylor. May his soul RIP. Singer Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54 in Los Angeles Just Couple of Days After Attending Golden Globes 2023.

Waffler69 Passes Away:

TikTok star Waffler69, known for eating lots of fast food and bizarre items has died at 33 from a heart attack, @TMZ reports. 🔗: https://t.co/GtGun2ezsG pic.twitter.com/1pof9KgLOa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

